Marshall isn't a lock to be on the 53-man roster for Week 1, ESPN.com's Brady Henderson reports.

Marshall caught three passes for 34 yards in last week's preseason game and reportedly has looked good at recent practices. The Seahawks might still release him on cutdown day, with the possibility to re-sign him after Week 1 when his $1.015 million base salary would no longer be guaranteed for the season. Marshall likely will open the season fourth or fifth on the wideout depth chart if he does manage to stick around.

