Marshall has a spot on Seattle's initial 53-man roster, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

Marshall was slow to bounce back from last year's severe ankle injury, as he also had a procedure on his toe and then hurt his hamstring this summer. He got healthy in time to make a late roster push, highlighted by a three-catch outing in the third week of the preseason. The 33-year-old could push Jaron Brown for Seattle's No. 3 receiver job, with potential to be a major factor in the red zone right away.

