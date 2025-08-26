Pili (undisclosed) is uncertain to play in Week 1 versus the 49ers, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.

Pili did not play in Seattle's preseason finale against the Packers on Saturday, which is now understood to be related to an undisclosed injury. Head coach Mike Macdonald explained Monday that the defensive lineman may not be available for Week 1. With Johnathan Hankins (back) potentially also unavailable, Quinton Bohanna could operate as the team's top reserve option at nose tackle behind starter Byron Murphy against San Francisco.