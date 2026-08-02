Seahawks' Brandon Pili: Nursing leg injury

Pili missed a third consecutive training camp practice Sunday due to a lower-leg injury, Gregg Bell of The News Tribune reports.

The severity of Pili's injury is unclear, but he'll aim to return to practice before the Seahawks' preseason opener against the Cowboys on Saturday, Aug. 15. He served in a rotational role on the Seahawks' defensive line last year, finishing with 12 tackles (one solo) and one forced fumble recovery across 13 regular-season games. Pili, assuming he can get healthy, will use training camp as his opportunity to solidify his backup role behind Jarran Reed, with Deven Eastern and Uso Seumalo representing Pili's main competition.