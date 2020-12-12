site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Seahawks' Brandon Shell: Back in action against Jets
Shell (ankle) will play in Sunday's game against the Jets, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Shell missed the last two games but will return to his starting right tackle role in Sunday's cross-conference clash.
