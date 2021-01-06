Shell (ankle) was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Shell was a full participant at Tuesday's practice, indicating that he's distanced himself from an ankle injury as well. The 28-year-old is expected to start at right tackle in Saturday's wild-card game against the Rams.
