Shell (ankle) didn't practice Friday and is questionable for Sunday's game against the 49ers, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Shell was listed as a limited participant in Friday's practice, but that was simply an estimate, as he was kept away from the team due to a COVID-19 close contact situation. Coach Pete Carroll didn't provide much of an update besides stating that his availability is uncertain for Sunday's game. Cedric Ogbuehi will start at right tackle if Shell can't go.