site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: seahawks-brandon-shell-deemed-questionable-for-week-15 | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Seahawks' Brandon Shell: Deemed questionable for Week 15
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Shell (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Football Team, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Shell didn't practice all week, so he's likely a long shot to play Sunday. If he indeed sits out, Cedric Ogbuehi will start at right tackle.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Jamey Eisenberg
• 3 min read
Dave Richard
• 11 min read
Dave Richard
• 10 min read
Dave Richard
• 8 min read
Chris Towers
• 22 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read