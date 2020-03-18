Play

Shell agreed Wednesday with the Seahawks on a two-year, $11 million contract, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Shell stands to replace Germain Ifedi as the Seahawks' top right tackle heading into the 2020 season. The 28-year-old will also bring added versatility to Seattle's offensive front, having handled snaps at right guard and even tight end in the past.

