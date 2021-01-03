Shell (ankle/undisclosed) was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

The 28-year-old was kept away from the team Friday as a potential high-risk close contact of a COVID-infected individual, and he's now landed on the reserve list. Shell was also considered questionable with an ankle injury, so he may have been unavailable Sunday regardless. Cedric Ogbuehi is poised to start at right tackle Week 17 for the Seahawks.