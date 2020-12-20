site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: seahawks-brandon-shell-officially-out-sunday | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Seahawks' Brandon Shell: Officially out Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Shell (ankle) is inactive for Sunday's game versus Washington.
Cedric Ogbuehi is slated to start at right tackle in place of Shell.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dave Richard
• 11 min read
Dave Richard
• 8 min read
Heath Cummings
• 1 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 3 min read
Juan Carlos Blanco
• 5 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read