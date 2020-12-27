Shell (ankle) is active coming into Sunday's game against the Rams.
Seattle will get its starting right tackle back for Week 16. The timing couldn't be much better, with a matchup against Aaron Donald and the Rams' stout front seven on the docket. Shell was forced to sit out last Sunday's road win over Washington while tending to his ankle issue, but he's now clear to supplant Cedric Ogbuehi in the lineup.
