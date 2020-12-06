site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: seahawks-brandon-shell-sitting-as-expected | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Seahawks' Brandon Shell: Sitting as expected
By
RotoWire Staff
Dec 6, 2020
at
2:57 pm ET 1 min read
Shell (ankle) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Giants.
The 28-year-old was listed as doubtful with the ankle injury, so it's no surprise he's unavailable Sunday. Replacement Cedric Ogbuehi (calf) is also inactive, likely leaving Jamarco Jones to start at right tackle.
More News
1D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
7D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
17D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
17D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
03/18/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
08/22/2019
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Heath Cummings
• 1 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 3 min read
Juan Carlos Blanco
• 5 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Dave Richard
• 9 min read
Dave Richard
• 9 min read