Shell won't return to Sunday's game against the Jets after suffering an ankle injury, Connor Hughes of The Athletic reports.

Shell missed the past two games because of an ankle injury, but he returned to action in Week 14 before exiting in the second quarter. With Cedric Ogbuehi (calf) and Jamarco Jones (groin) inactive, the Seahawks will fill the right tackle position with Chad Wheeler, who signed with the active roster Saturday.