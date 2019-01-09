Seahawks' Brett Hundley: No offensive reps in 2018
Hundley didn't record an offensive snap in 2018.
The Seahawks sent a sixth-round pick to Green Bay in exchange for Hundley in August, but he wasn't needed as Russell Wilson played every game for the seventh straight season. Hundley will become an unrestricted free agent in March and projects as a serviceable backup quarterback wherever he lands.
