Seahawks' Brett Hundley: Signing with Cardinals
Hundley is expected to sign a one-year contract with the Cardinals, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Hundley didn't see the field for a single snap while backing up Russell Wilson in 2018. He'll figure to compete for a backup role behind starting quarterback Josh Rosen while in Arizona.
