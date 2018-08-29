The Packers are trading Hundley to the Seahawks for a 2019 fdraft pick, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The trade leaves DeShone Kizer as the unquestioned No. 2 quarterback in Green Bay, while the Seahawks now have a cloudy backup situation involving Hundley, Austin Davis and Alex McGough. A 2015 fifth-round pick, Hundley finally got extended playing time last season and failed to take advantage of the opportunity. He did average 7.5 yards on 36 rush attempts, but his impact on the ground was negated by a mark of 5.8 yards per pass attempt and a 9:12 TD:INT ratio. Sports Radio KJR's Curtis Crabtree expects Hundley to step in ahead of Davis and McGough on the depth chart, thus serving as the top backup to Russell Wilson.