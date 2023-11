Rypien was elevated from the Seahawks' practice squad Thursday ahead of their game against the 49ers, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Rypien could still find himself inactive if Geno Smith (elbow) is able to play. However, the Boise State product's elevation will give Seattle some security at the position in case Smith is unable to suit up. Rypien signed with Seattle's practice squad Nov. 10 after he was cut by the Rams on Nov. 7.