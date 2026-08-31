The Seahawks waived/injured Lampe (undisclosed) on Sunday, John Boyle of the team's official site reports.

Lampe signed with the Seahawks in early August and participated in all three preseason games but did not appear in the box score. The fullback lost out to Brady Russell and will now be subject to waivers. If Lampe goes unclaimed, he will revert to the team's injured reserve list for the entirety of the 2026 regular season. If Lampe wishes to sign with another organization once he reverts to IR, he will need to reach an injury settlement with the Seahawks.