Seahawks' Bruce Irvin: Dealing with knee sprain
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Irvin sprained his knee in Sunday's 35-30 win over the Patriots but was walking around the locker room after the game, per coach Pete Carroll, Gregg Bell of the Tacoma News Tribune reports.
Irvin's ability to walk around under his own power after the game was encouraging, but he will likely appear on Seattle's injury report as the Seahawks get set to face Dallas in Week 3.
