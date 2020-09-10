Irvin (hip) is expected to start at strong-side linebacker against the Falcons after not being listed on Wednesday's injury report, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Irvin's hip injury was relatively minor, but the 32-year-old was held out of practice as a precaution. Head coach Pete Carroll plans to use Irvin at strong-side linebacker in base defense while shifting to defensive end on passing downs. The veteran has proved he's still capable of fulfilling both roles after posting 36 tackles, 8.5 sacks and a pass breakup over 13 games with the Panthers last season.