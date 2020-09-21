site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Seahawks' Bruce Irvin: Hurts knee late in Week 2
RotoWire Staff
Irvin suffered a knee injury in the fourth quarter of Sunday's game against New England and is doubtful to return, Brady Henderson of ESPN's NFL Nation reports.
Seattle should have an update on Irvin's injury as the team begins its preparation for a Week 3 matchup against Dallas. He's unlikely to return for the final minutes of the game against the Patriots.
