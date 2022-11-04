Seattle signed Irvin from its practice squad to the 53-man roster Friday ahead of Sunday's game at Arizona, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

After he started and played in 72 percent of Seattle's defensive snaps in Week 8 versus the Giants, the Seahawks saw fit to promote Irvin from their practice squad to the active roster for good. If 2020 second-rounder Darrell Taylor (groin) is forced to miss Sunday's game, the veteran Irvin would likely be in line for another prominent role at the Cardinals.