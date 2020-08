Head coach Pete Carroll said Irvin has missed a few days of practice due to a "real slight hip-flexor" issue, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.

Carroll reiterated that Irvin isn't dealing with a serious injury and is sitting out mainly as a precaution. Still, it's worth keeping an eye on since Irvin is poised to start at strong-side linebacker in 2020 while also contributing as an edge rusher. Jordyn Brooks will likely take reps at strong-side linebacker until Irvin is ready to return.