The Seahawks placed Irvin (torn ACL) on injured reserve Wednesday, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.
Irvin was quite effective as a pass rusher through the first two games, recording four QB pressures and three QB knockdowns. It's an unfortunate injury for the 32-year-old, and he'll look to rehab and potentially return for the 2021 season, although his contract with the Seahawks expires in March. Moving forward, rookie first-rounder Jordan Brooks is expected to start at strong-side linebacker.