Irvin is expected to play strongside linebacker on early downs and defensive end in nickel packages in 2020, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.

Irvin returned to Seattle after spending the last four years in Oakland, Atlanta and Carolina, and head coach Pete Carroll intends to offer the 32-year-old a considerable workload. The veteran has been working at strongside linebacker in base defense, and Carroll wants him to be an edge rusher on passing downs. Irvin has plenty of experience at both positions, as he accrued 36 tackles and a career-high 8.5 sacks last year.