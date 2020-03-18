Play

The Seahawks signed Irvin to a contract Wednesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Irvin is coming off an impressive rebound season in Carolina, having notched a career-high 8.5 sacks across 13 regular-season games. He'll now return to Seattle, where he was selected in the first round of the 2012 NFL Draft, to contribute as a rotational pass rusher for the 2020 campaign.

