An MRI confirmed that Irvin suffered a torn ACL during Sunday's win over the Patriots, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The 32-year-old will miss the rest of the season and figures to undergo surgery in the near future. Irvin had five total tackles this season before suffering the injury during the latter stages of Sunday's contest. Rookie first-rounder Jordyn Brooks is likely to step into the starting role in his absence.