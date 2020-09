The Seahawks fear Irvin tore his ACL in Sunday's win over the Patriots, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Irvin spent the rest of the game on the bench following the injury, and the team is expected to run further tests Monday to confirm the ACL tear. The veteran started the first two games of the season at strong-side linebacker, and he contributed as an edge rusher on passing downs. If Irvin in fact did tear his ACL, rookie first-round pick is expected to bump into a starting role moving forward.