Mone signed his exclusive-rights free agent tender with the Seahawks on Tuesday.
Mone will return to Seattle for at least one more season after agreeing to sign the tender extended to him by the team earlier this offseason. The fourth-year defensive tackle has been a consistent presence on the Seahawks' defensive front over the last two seasons, with 44 tackles and two sacks on 610 defensive snaps over 24 games. Mone also started five games in 2021 and should continue to fill in as a rotational defensive tackle for Seattle.