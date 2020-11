Coach Pete Carroll said that Mone suffered a high-ankle sprain during Sunday's loss to the Bills, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.

This will require a lengthy recovery, and Mone likely will miss the next two games given the Week 11 matchup against Arizona is a Thursday night game. His absence leaves Jarran Reed and Poona Ford as the only remaining defensive tackles, so the Seahawks could turn to Damon Harrison, who's currently on the practice squad.