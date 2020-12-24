Mone (ankle) was designated to return from injured reserve Wednesday, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.
Mone was placed on injured reserve in mid-November, but now the 21-day clock starts for Seattle to either move the 25-year-old defensive tackle onto the active roster or designate him for season-ending IR. He hasn't yet garnered a start in 2020, but Mone has commanded a defensive role of 21.9 snaps per game over 10 appearances this season while collecting seven tackles and half a sack.