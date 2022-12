Mone was ruled out for the remainder of Thursday's game against the 49ers with a knee injury.

Mone went down grabbing his left knee early in the first quarter, and he had to be helped off before heading into the Seahawks' medical tent, according to Brady Henderson of ESPN.com. The 27-year-old had stepped up into a starting role with Al Woods (Achilles) inactive, so Seattle will now be left without a true nose tackle for the remainder of Thursday's game.