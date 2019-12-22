Play

Mone was promoted to Seattle's 53-man roster Saturday, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

The 24-year-old has spent most of the season on the Seahawks' practice squad but will make his way to the active roster for the closing stretch. Mone provides depth at defensive tackle with Al Woods beginning his four-game suspension Week 16.

More News

