Mone signed his exclusive rights tender with the Seahawks on Thursday, John Boyle of the team's official site reports.

Mone landed in Seattle as an undrafted free agent last May and proceeded to log two stints on the 53-man roster. Overall, he played in five games (including playoffs), averaging 21.2 defensive snaps per contest en route to six tackles. He'll again provide depth to the defensive interior in 2020.

