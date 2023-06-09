Speaking Thursday, coach Pete Carroll said Mone (knee) has a "long way" to go in his recovery from a torn ACL, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

Mone suffered a torn ACL in Week 15 last season, and he then had other complications with the knee during surgery, further delaying his rehab. The 27-year-old is entering his fifth season but hasn't even progressed to running yet and will not be ready for training camp next month. Mone could miss multiple games to open the 2023 season. He was in on 30 percent of the defensive snaps for Seattle last year.