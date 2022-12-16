Mone suffered a season-ending ACL injury Thursday against the 49ers, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.
Mone picked up the start but was forced to exit Thursday's contest early in the first quarter. The 27-year-old was unable to return to action Thursday after suffering an ACL injury. With the defensive tackle set to miss the rest of the season, the Seahawks may need to bring in another defensive tackle as their only other defensive tackle on the active roster, Al Woods, is dealing with an Achilles injury.