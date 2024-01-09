The Seahawks signed Koback to a reserve/future contract Monday, John Boyle of the team's official site reports.

Koback began last season on Seattle's practice squad before joining the Eagles' practice squad in mid-September. He was subsequently cut by Philadelphia before finding himself back on the Seahawks' practice squad in late October. The running back has yet to log an NFL snap after gaining 1,734 yards from scrimmage and scoring 18 touchdowns over 13 games with Toledo in his final collegiate season in 2021. Koback is now set to compete for a roster spot during training camp next season.