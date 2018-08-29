Maxwell (hip) won't play in Thursday's preseason finale against Oakland, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

Maxwell's expected absence could spell trouble for the 30-year-old vet. It has been nearly a month since Maxwell last appeared on the field following a hip flexor injury. With only one-year left on his current deal, the Seahawks have little to lose if they choose to move forward without Maxwell, which appears like a real possibility at this point given his prolonged absence from the team.

