Seahawks' Byron Maxwell: Could be cut following Thursday's game
Maxwell (hip) won't play in Thursday's preseason finale against Oakland, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.
Maxwell's expected absence could spell trouble for the 30-year-old vet. It has been nearly a month since Maxwell last appeared on the field following a hip flexor injury. With only one-year left on his current deal, the Seahawks have little to lose if they choose to move forward without Maxwell, which appears like a real possibility at this point given his prolonged absence from the team.
