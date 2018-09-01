Seahawks' Byron Maxwell: Heading to injured reserve
The Seahawks placed Maxwell (hip) on injured reserve Saturday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Maxwell tended to a hip flexor injury throughout the preseason, stirring rumors that he could be on the chopping block in advance of the cut-down date. Instead, the Seahawks will place the 30-year-old cornerback on IR. With the move, there's a question of who will slot into the starting lineup opposite Shaquill Griffin among Dontae Johnson, Justin Coleman or Neiko Thorpe (wrist).
