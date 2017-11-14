Seahawks' Byron Maxwell: Lands back in Seattle
Maxwell signed a one-year contract with the Seahawks on Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Maxwell was cut loose by the Dolphins on Oct. 24 after an injury plagued start to the season, but will rejoin the "Legion of Boom" in Seattle, or at least, what's left of it. Richard Sherman (Achilles) is lost for the season while Kam Chancellor (neck) and Earl Thomas (hamstring) are also nursing injuries, severely testing the depth of the Seahawks' secondary. The 28-year-old's familiarity in the system should help minimize the transition period, but it can't be ignored that he has rarely looked like the same player since first leaving Seattle after the 2014 season.
More News
-
Dolphins' Byron Maxwell: Cut loose by Miami•
-
Dolphins' Byron Maxwell: Will miss fourth straight game•
-
Dolphins' Byron Maxwell: Slapped with questionable tag•
-
Dolphins' Byron Maxwell: Logs full practice Wednesday•
-
Dolphins' Byron Maxwell: Inactive Sunday•
-
Dolphins' Byron Maxwell: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Believe it? Dallas lost minus Zeke
It's too late in the season to hold on to ideas for which we just don't have any evidence such...
-
Early waiver wire: Options aplenty
Week 10 brought another unpredictable set of results. Fantasy Football owners hoping to weather...
-
Injury Report: Updates on Hilton, Dez
Catch up on the latest news from around the NFL before Week 10 kicks off.
-
Week 10 DFS plays
The New York Giants visit the San Francisco 49ers and Heath Cummings says that's where you...
-
Manning, Powell among Week 10 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 10, as well as daily options...
-
Fantasy football Week 11: Start Stafford
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...