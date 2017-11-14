Maxwell signed a one-year contract with the Seahawks on Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Maxwell was cut loose by the Dolphins on Oct. 24 after an injury plagued start to the season, but will rejoin the "Legion of Boom" in Seattle, or at least, what's left of it. Richard Sherman (Achilles) is lost for the season while Kam Chancellor (neck) and Earl Thomas (hamstring) are also nursing injuries, severely testing the depth of the Seahawks' secondary. The 28-year-old's familiarity in the system should help minimize the transition period, but it can't be ignored that he has rarely looked like the same player since first leaving Seattle after the 2014 season.