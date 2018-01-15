Seahawks' Byron Maxwell: Racks up 46 tackles in 2017
Maxwell recorded 46 tackles, seven pass breakups, one interception and two forced fumbles in nine 2017 games.
Maxwell played two games for the Dolphins and seven games for the Seahawks, posting the most tackles per game of his career. If Richard Sherman (Achilles) returns to full speed by the start of the 2018 season, Maxwell and Justin Coleman will battle for the No. 3 corner role.
More News
-
Seahawks' Byron Maxwell: Starting in Week 12•
-
Seahawks' Byron Maxwell: Lands back in Seattle•
-
Dolphins' Byron Maxwell: Cut loose by Miami•
-
Dolphins' Byron Maxwell: Will miss fourth straight game•
-
Dolphins' Byron Maxwell: Slapped with questionable tag•
-
Dolphins' Byron Maxwell: Logs full practice Wednesday•
-
Divisional round winners and losers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you the winners and losers from the divisional round, with an eye on...
-
Divisional round injury updates
Playing in a playoff challenge for Fantasy? We've got the latest on injuries to help you o...
-
Turner heads to Carolina to save Cam
In a look back at Norv Turner's last 12 years as a playcaller, Dave Richard draws conclusions...
-
Who helped you win in 2017?
Todd Gurley was the biggest winner for Fantasy owners in 2017, but he wasn't the only running...
-
Fantasy football playoff rankings update
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to target in...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge: Pick Brady, Jones
Mike McClure has won over $1 million playing Fantasy Football and gives his optimal divisional...