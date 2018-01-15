Maxwell recorded 46 tackles, seven pass breakups, one interception and two forced fumbles in nine 2017 games.

Maxwell played two games for the Dolphins and seven games for the Seahawks, posting the most tackles per game of his career. If Richard Sherman (Achilles) returns to full speed by the start of the 2018 season, Maxwell and Justin Coleman will battle for the No. 3 corner role.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories