Maxwell (hip) won't play in Friday's preseason tilt with the Vikings, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

Maxwell is now slated to miss another preseason game following the news of his projected absence. For Maxwell, the time missed seems to be adding up and getting more costly by the second. Teammate Dontae Jackson could wind up earning the starting corner spot opposite Shaquill Griffin. Seattle is also high on Tre Flowers' potential with the team. If Maxwell is to keep his name in the mix, he'll need to do so by staying on the field.

More News
Our Latest Stories