Seahawks' Byron Maxwell: Starting in Week 12
Maxwell is on track to start Sunday's game against the 49ers, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Maxwell, who began his career in Seattle and played four seasons with the club before hitting free agency in 2015, re-signed with the team earlier this month after getting cut by the Dolphins. The Seahawks wasted no time thrusting him back into action Week 11 against the Falcons after Shaquil Griffin (concussion) departed the contest early, with Maxwell finishing that contest with three tackles and a pass breakup while playing 60 snaps. With Griffin ruled out for Sunday's matchup, Maxwell will now join Jeremy Lane (knee) in a starting role.
