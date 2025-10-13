Murphy recorded four total tackles (one solo), including 2.0 sacks, during Sunday's 20-12 win over the Jaguars.

Murphy tied DeMarcus Lawrence for the team lead in sacks during Sunday's win. The 2024 first-round pick from Texas has had an incredible start to his second NFL season, tallying 23 total tackles, including 4.5 sacks, through Seattle's first six games. He appears to be emerging as one of the league's premier interior pass rushers and will look to build on another strong performance when the Seahawks face the Texans in Week 7.