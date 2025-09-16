Murphy registered five tackles (two solo), including 1.5 sacks, against Pittsburgh in a 31-17 victory Sunday.

Murphy and Leonard Williams came together to bring down Aaron Rodgers on the final play of the first half, and Murphy later sacked Rodgers on his own with 3:41 remaining in the contest. Murphy had just a half-sack over 14 regular-season games last year, so he's already exceeded that through two weeks in the current campaign.