Murphy recorded two sacks and a fumble recovery in Sunday's 29-13 win over the Patriots in the Super Bowl.

The Seahawks' front seven dominated in the trenches all game, bringing Patriots QB Drake Maye down six times. Murphy looked phenomenal, recording his first sacks since Week 13 while also helping shut down the Patriots' running backs to just 42 yards on 13 carries. The 2024 first-round pick finished the 2025 season with 71 tackles (28 solo), and 9.0 sacks through 20 games, including the postseason.