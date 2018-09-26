Seahawks' C.J. Prosise: Absent from practice field Wednesday
Prosise (abdomen) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Prosise's inability to stay healthy has made it tough for the Seahawks to rely on him. The third-year pro is a solid pass catcher, but his role has been diminished since the team picked Rashaad Penny in the first round of April's draft. Penny and Chris Carson (hip) have accrued a majority of the touches over the first three weeks, including Carson rushing 32 times in Week 3. If Prosise can't shake this injury by Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Mike Davis will be bumped up the depth chart.
