Seahawks' C.J. Prosise: Active, but could be limited Sunday
Prosise (ankle) is active for Sunday's game against the Giants.
Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll suggested prior to the team's bye week that Prosise would be ready to return from a two-game absence, so the running back's availability doesn't come as a surprise with that in mind. However, despite putting in full practices Thursday and Friday and being active, Prosise isn't expected to play more than a handful of snaps, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. With some additional time to regain conditioning, Prosise could reclaim a more sizable role as the Seahawks' top pass-catching back Week 8 against the Texans, but those duties may continue to fall primarily to J.D. McKissic on Sunday.
