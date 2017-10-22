Prosise (ankle) is active for Sunday's game against the Giants.

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll suggested prior to the team's bye week that Prosise would be ready to return from a two-game absence, so the running back's availability doesn't come as a surprise with that in mind. However, despite putting in full practices Thursday and Friday and being active, Prosise isn't expected to play more than a handful of snaps, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. With some additional time to regain conditioning, Prosise could reclaim a more sizable role as the Seahawks' top pass-catching back Week 8 against the Texans, but those duties may continue to fall primarily to J.D. McKissic on Sunday.

