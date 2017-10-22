Seahawks' C.J. Prosise: Aggravates ankle injury
Prosise is questionable to return to Sunday's road game against the Giants due to an ankle injury, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Putting an end to a two-game absence, Prosise was nonetheless expected to be on a limited workload Sunday. That said, he appeared to log just one snap in which he ran a route into the flat and didn't take any contact, per Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune. If Prosise requires another respite, Eddie Lacy, Thomas Rawls and J.D. McKissic will comprise the backfield.
